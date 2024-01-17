Wednesday, January 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tyisam Fest in Baghmara from January 24

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, Jan 16: Livening up the winter lull Baghmara is all geared up to hold the annual Tyisam festival scheduled for January 24 and 25.
The South Garo Hills district administration which will host the festival held a meeting earlier this week to chalk out the plans in preparation for the two day gala event to be held on the beautiful banks of the picturesque Simsang.
Local cuisine, cultural shows, traditional sports, music, hot air balloon rides and other tourism related activities will take centre stage at this year’s winter festival.
This year’s event also features live acts by top artistes, including Nokpante, Rough Road, Ahowee, Enosh and many more.

VPP lodges FIR against FB user
