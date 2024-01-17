Wednesday, January 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP lodges FIR against FB user

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the owner of a Facebook account by the name “Vpp Dent” for making derogatory statements against party president, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, on the Facebook group ‘Ka Lympung Ki Khun Ka Ri’.
The VPP leaders submitted the FIR to the office the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills. The district police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger, was however not present.
Speaking to reporters, VPP media cell member Dr Rosievan Shangpliang said that people may have disagreement with the political leaders “but it is unacceptable to use derogatory or vulgar remarks that could hurt or affect their family members.”

