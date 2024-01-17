Ampareen inaugurates State Food Testing laboratory

Shillong, Jan 17: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today inaugurated the State Food Testing Laboratory in the at Pasteur Hills here.

Speaking on the occasion Lyngdoh said that the “Food Molecular Microbiology Laboratory” is a first of its kind in the state, which shall immensely benefit the state as a whole wherein we shall not have to send food products for testing outside. The laboratory has been established with the assistance of the FSSAI.”