VPP to resume sit-in demanding re-instate of Lokayukta officials

Shillong, Jan 17: In view of the failure of the Conrad K. Sangma led MDA-II Government to respond to the call of the Party to re-instate the officials of the office of the Lokayukta, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) will organise a sit-in-demonstration in front of the Meghalaya Secretariat from Friday during office hours from 10 am to 4.30pm.

The demonstration would resume on January22 if the Government fails to respond.

The VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh on Thursday informed that the termination of the services of the officials concerned is not only an injustice and insult to them but to the entire state and therefore, it is the duty of every right-thinking citizen to join in the protest and bring down this government to its knees.

He further said that the party appeals to all those who participate in the protest to refrain from taking any action that violates the law and order and disturb peace and tranquility.

“If any is involved in any activity that violates law and order, he/she shall be solely responsible for his/her action,” Myrboh added.