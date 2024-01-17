Friday, January 19, 2024
APSC declares results of Combined Competitive Exam 2022

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan 17: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022, recommending a record number of 913 candidates for appointment in Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS) and allied services.

In the ACS cadre, Rasika Islam of Gauripur secured the first position; Dikshit Das of Borkuchi, Mizra secured the second position while Bithopi Gogoi of Bapapung, Digboi was placed third.

Rohit Choudhury of Hojai secured first position in the APS cadre.

Out of the 913 candidates, 86 candidates were recommended for ACS, 65 for APS, 20 for Assam Finance Service, 77 for Assistant Audit Officer (Assam Audit Service), 103 for Assam Urban Administrative Service while 415 candidates were recommended for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer .

Notably, this is the first time in the history of the Commission that the entire process was completed in a record time of nine months.

Besides, the highest number of candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination, the highest number of answer scripts was evaluated while the highest number of candidates was recommended for appointment.

It may be mentioned that the Commission has already advertised for the next CCE Preliminary examination to be held on March 17, 2024.

AHAM takes up Winter Capital issue with Indian President  
VPP to resume sit-in demanding re-instate of Lokayukta officials
