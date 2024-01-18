Amit Shah inaugurates cyber cell in Assam Rifles HQ

Shillong, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated a Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) at the headquarter of Assam Rifles at Laitkor here in presence of Lt Gen P C Nair, Director General Assam Rifles.

The Cyber Security Operations Centre will strengthen the Cyber Security posture of the force by carrying out real time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats & prevention of Cyber violations in Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN).

The Cyber Security Operations Centre has been equipped with State-of-the-Art network and data monitoring devices to provide 24 x 7 services. The centre is first of its kind among CAPFs.

The increased cyber attacks in present times has made it imperative to safeguard our networks from nefarious intruders, hacking and other cyber incursions.

The present infrastructure enables integration and management of diverse aspects affiliated with our operations. The minister appreciated the concerted efforts of Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the Force. (EoIC)