‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel here on Thursday morning, creating panic among the inmates who rushed out in a frenzy.

The incident was reported from the Kanota Castle at 9.40 a.m..

At that time, dogs present in the hotel suddenly started barking and did not stop despite the best efforts of the hotel staff to calm them down. A tourist there saw the leopard and informed the hotel staff and hotel owner Man Singh immediately informed the Forest Department.

During this entire incident, the tourists ran out of the hotel. The prowling leopard also entered the hotel staff room and created havoc there even as some people closed the door of the room from outside.

A Forest Department team reached the spot and after one and a half hour of hard work, succeeded in tranquilising the big cat, leading to hotel staff and tourists heaving a sigh of relief.

Bassi Ranger Prithviraj Meena said acting on an information about the leopard entering the hotel, their team, along with one from Jaipur Zoo, reached the spot. There was no loss of life or injury in this entire rescue operation.

“At present, the leopard has been taken to Nahargarh Rescue Centre, where after first aid, it will be released into the forest once again.” (IANS)

Previous article
Assam school principal arrested in bribery case
