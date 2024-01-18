Thursday, January 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Main idol brought into the ‘garbh griha’ of Ram temple

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Ayodhya, Jan 18: The main idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early hours of Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a replica of the main idol was symbolically brought in for ‘Parisar Pravesh’ (entry into the complex) amid the chanting of mantras.

A ‘Kalash Pujan’ was held earlier on Wednesday.

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

According to Mishra, the idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol was brought to the temple in a truck.

Seven-day rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, minimum essential rituals will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials.

There are 121 ‘acharyas’ who are conducting the rituals.

The Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will begin at 12:20 p.m. on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 p.m.

IANS

Previous article
Rahul cannot revive Congress in Assam: Ajmal
Next article
Assam has the country’s most corrupt govt: Rahul
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Domestic air traffic to go up to 300 million by 20230: Scindia

Hyderabad, Jan 18: India’s domestic air passenger traffic will grow to 300 million by 2030, Civil Aviation Minister...
NATIONAL

Assam has the country’s most corrupt govt: Rahul

Guwahati, Jan 18:  As his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched...
Health

China develops new mutant Covid strain with 100% death rate in humanised mice

Shillong, January 18: Scientists in China are experimenting with a mutant Covid-19 strain that can cause 100 per...
Technology

YouTube laying off 100 employees from creator management teams: report

Shillong, January 18: Google-owned YouTube is reportedly laying off at least 100 employees from its creator management and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Domestic air traffic to go up to 300 million by 20230: Scindia

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Jan 18: India’s domestic air passenger traffic will...

Assam has the country’s most corrupt govt: Rahul

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 18:  As his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra...

China develops new mutant Covid strain with 100% death rate in humanised mice

Health 0
Shillong, January 18: Scientists in China are experimenting with...
Load more

Popular news

Domestic air traffic to go up to 300 million by 20230: Scindia

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Jan 18: India’s domestic air passenger traffic will...

Assam has the country’s most corrupt govt: Rahul

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 18:  As his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra...

China develops new mutant Covid strain with 100% death rate in humanised mice

Health 0
Shillong, January 18: Scientists in China are experimenting with...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge