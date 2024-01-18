Thursday, January 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam has the country’s most corrupt govt: Rahul

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Jan 18:  As his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying it was the most corrupt in the country.

To mark the start of the march in Assam, a flag-handover ceremony took place in Sivasagar district, giving the Yatra a ceremonial element.

“BJP-RSS are doing injustice in the country and every state. Whether it is political, social, or economic injustice. Manipur is experiencing a state of civil conflict, and Prime Minister Modi has not yet visited the region,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“In Nagaland, the Prime Minister had made significant pledges. Nine years ago, he signed the framework agreement. Today, many in Nagaland are curious as to what became of that arrangement.

“Assam is likewise experiencing similar circumstances. Assam has what is arguably the most corrupt government in India. In Nagaland, we received a great response, and I am hoping the same in Assam,” he added.

According to the senior Congress leader, revered Assamese saint Srimanta Sankardev had tried to bring everyone together and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is doing the same thing.

On his part, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the people of the state have got a new hope because of the yatra and Rahul Gandhi’s presence.

“Because of their troubles, the people of Assam are anxious to find out when Rahul Gandhi will visit this area. Our party upholds the Indian Constitution. The BJP believes that it is more learned now than the Shankaracharyas. They have a lot of ego,” the MP added.

Starting from Thursday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 17 districts of Assam over a period of eight days.

Rahul Gandhi started the march from Manipur and the second stop was in Nagaland.

IANS

Main idol brought into the ‘garbh griha’ of Ram temple
Domestic air traffic to go up to 300 million by 20230: Scindia
