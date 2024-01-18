Thursday, January 18, 2024
Rahul cannot revive Congress in Assam: Ajmal

Guwahati, Jan 18: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday claimed that Rahul Gandhi can not revive the Congress party in Assam.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “Assam now has three Congress MPs — Gaurav Gogoi, Abdul Khaleque and Pradyut Bordoloi. But none of them have worked for the betterment of the public in the last five years and hence people will not vote for them in the upcoming polls.”

According to Ajmal, Congress can hardly win one Lok Sabha seat, while the AIUDF is set to win at least three.

“The BJP will take away the rest of the seats in Assam,” Ajmal claimed, adding that that Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra — which entered the state on Thursday — will not have any impact on the electoral politics.

“Rahul Gandhi will come and go like a flying visitor. He cannot swing even 1 per cent of the vote in Dhubri or any other Lok Sabha constituency. I rather believe that his program will benefit the AIUDF.”.

He also attacked the Congress for not forging an alliance with the AIUDF.

“If the Congress would have forged an alliance with us, together we could win six seats. But Assam Congress leaders have been working on the directives of Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is the Congress leaders who would help the BJP to win 10-11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the next election.”

