Thursday, January 18, 2024
Business

Muted results, guidance from corporates sour investor mood

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 18: Nifty ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid high volatility. Muted results and guidance from corporates are souring investor mood, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

At close, Nifty was down 0.51 per cent or 109.7 points at 21,462.3. Cash market volumes on the NSE continued to be high at Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Broad market indices closed almost flat even as the advance decline ratio closed at 0.89:1.

Global shares traded mixed on Thursday as pessimism spread among investors fuelled by a sense of resignation that the interest rate cuts long expected in March will not materialise due to stubbornly high inflation.

A murky economic outlook in China also did not help matters. China’s blue-chip stock index tumbled to a five-year low of 3,171.63 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index likewise bottomed at 2,760.98 points, its weakest since April 2020, he said.

Nifty fell on January 18 with yet another downgap.

However, after breaching 21,500, it did not fell sharply but recovered some of the losses.

Nifty could now find 21,710 as a tough resistance on the upside while 21,026 could offer support on down moves, he added. (IANS)

Previous article
Many weak small and mid-cap stocks in bubble zone
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add its own image generator directly to its AI chatbot...
News Alert

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel here on Thursday morning, creating panic among the inmates...
News Alert

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested...
News Alert

Pak army used killer drones, rockets to target Baloch militants hideouts in Iran: Report

Shilling, January 18: The Pakistan Army on Thursday shared operation details of strikes against militants in Iran saying...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

Popular news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge