Friday, January 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Assam STF apprehends 2 drug peddlers

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan 19: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Friday conducted a raid in the Khanapara area here and apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered several items, including vials containing suspected heroin.

Official sources said that based on information received, an STF team conducted the raid and apprehended the drug peddlers-cum thieves identified as Mukut Mondal (26), a resident of Swadesh Nagar under Basistha police station and Rajdeep Chungkrang (22), a resident of Dhakuakhana, Lakhimapur and currently staying at Beltola here.

Among the recovered items are 23 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 40.1 grams, two stolen mobile phones, five empty vials, a syringe, 59 millilitres of Birla Aerocon used as psycho-active substance, and cash amounting Rs 2960.

Notably, STF teams have been actively carrying out drives against drug trafficking and drug peddlers across the state over the past several months now.

Last week, an STF team had seized drugs worth about Rs 100 crore in Karimganj district in one of the highest seizures of drugs in eastern India in terms of market value.

Four persons, including three from Mizoram, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Shah to inaugurate Brahmaputra riverfront development project on Jan 20
25 crore people brought out of poverty in 9 yrs: PM Modi
