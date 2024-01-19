Elon Musk’s X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users

Shillong, January 19: Elon Musk-run X is rolling out the feature to make audio and video calls directly from the app for Android users.

According to a post made by one of the X engineers working on the project, Android users will be able to use the feature after an app update.

“Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! update your app and call your mother,” X engineer Enrique posted on Friday.

However, this feature will be available for premium users only.

To enable or disable audio and video calling, users can go to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Direct Messages. From there, they can select who can call them from three options: people in their address book, people they follow, and verified users.

Users can choose multiple options from these selections.

Earlier this month, X announced a new basic paid tier for verified organisations that is now available for $200 per month or $2,000 per year.

The basic tier for verified organisations now gives them a gold check-mark badge, along with a few other benefits, for $200 per month instead of $1,000 per month for “full access”.

“Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits and priority support to enable faster growth on X,” the company posted. (IANS)