Friday, January 19, 2024
Technology

Elon Musk’s X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, January 19: Elon Musk-run X is rolling out the feature to make audio and video calls directly from the app for Android users.

According to a post made by one of the X engineers working on the project, Android users will be able to use the feature after an app update.

“Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! update your app and call your mother,” X engineer Enrique posted on Friday.

However, this feature will be available for premium users only.

To enable or disable audio and video calling, users can go to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Direct Messages. From there, they can select who can call them from three options: people in their address book, people they follow, and verified users.

Users can choose multiple options from these selections.

Earlier this month, X announced a new basic paid tier for verified organisations that is now available for $200 per month or $2,000 per year.

The basic tier for verified organisations now gives them a gold check-mark badge, along with a few other benefits, for $200 per month instead of $1,000 per month for “full access”.

“Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits and priority support to enable faster growth on X,” the company posted. (IANS)

Previous article
It is super important to honour users’ privacy with AI phones: Samsung’s JB Park
