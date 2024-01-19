Friday, January 19, 2024
Technology

It is super important to honour users’ privacy with AI phones: Samsung’s JB Park

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

When it comes to enhancing personal experiences for consumers based on generative AI, it means that they must have a secure device and a robust Cloud so that someone cannot look into their personal or private lifestyles, says JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung India.

As the company bets big on infusing GenAI into its devices, along with the newly-launched Galaxy S24 series, Park feels it is super important to honour users’ privacy.

“Because if you have data that is actually analysing your life pattern, where you go, where you shop and how much do you spend, it is very scary that others will also have access to their personal lifestyles,” park told IANS here on the sidelines of the launch of the new Galaxy S24 devices.

The Galaxy S24 series protects users’ personal information. By working closely with Google, Samsung has developed a device to make the search process more secure, giving users total transparency and complete control.

Under Advanced Intelligence settings, each user can decide whether they want to allow online processing and the full functionality of AI.

Secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy S24 devices safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

Passkeys enable convenient and secure access to a users’ registered websites and apps across all their trusted devices through digital credentials, helping protect against phishing attacks.

Enhanced data protection offers end-to-end encryption when users backup, sync or restore their data with Samsung Cloud, allowing Galaxy S24 users to connect to other devices while staying synchronised and secure, according to the company.

Galaxy S24 devices are also protected with Samsung’s expansive list of innovative security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode and more.

Park told IANS that productivity enhancement is the key feature that he looks forward to, along with creativity, with the new “AI phones”.

On regulating AI, the company executive said that they don’t want to regulate anything.

“But we honour the privacy of individuals and AI should not, in any means, invade or misuse or be a tool to be harmful to individuals that can physically or mentally affect them,” he noted.

Samsung is participating in various government initiatives and policies to create a safe and trusted AI experience for users, and develop a broader roadmap. (IANS)

Previous article
Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to expand their operations in Telangana while Systra Group is...
INTERNATIONAL

Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue

United Nations, Jan 19:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a call to Pakistan and Iran to sort...
Economy

OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal & his mom bond over ‘Shark Tank India’

Mumbai, Jan 19: The youngest shark in the business reality show 'Shark Tank India' season 3, Ritesh Agarwal...
NATIONAL

Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv

Kiev, Jan 19:  Ukraine is considering resuming air traffic from capital Kiev and the western city of Lviv,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Business 0
Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to...

Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Jan 19:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...

OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal & his mom bond over ‘Shark Tank India’

Economy 0
Mumbai, Jan 19: The youngest shark in the business...
Load more

Popular news

Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Business 0
Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to...

Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Jan 19:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...

OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal & his mom bond over ‘Shark Tank India’

Economy 0
Mumbai, Jan 19: The youngest shark in the business...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge