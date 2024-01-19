Garo body lends support to VVP on termination of Lokayukta officers

Tura, Jan 19: The just recently floated Human Rights and Anti Corruption Youth Power of India has lent support to the stand being taken by the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on the issue of termination of several Lokayukta Inquiry Officers.

“We strongly support and whole heartedly welcome the decision of the VPP to launch a public movement and to organize a sit-in demonstration against the illegal and unreasonable termination of the Lokayukta inquiry Officers. We as a citizen of the state of Meghalaya highly appreciate and admire the stand taken by the VPP for raising their voice against corrupted and unreasonable sacking of the inquiry officers of Meghalaya Lokayukta. We firmly believe and consider that the decision of the VPP to protest against the illegal termination of the Officers is genuine and lawful,” it said.

It is worth mentioning that the new organization is being led by social activists, Kingstone Bolwari as the Meghalaya State Working President, Flaming B Marak as the District Youth Secretary and Nilbath Ch Marak as Member.