Friday, January 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KSU, HYC not to seek audience with Home minister

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) have not sought an appointment to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah but the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP) has.
The FKJGP is awaiting a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for a meeting with Shah.
The Home Minister is in the state on a two-day visit. He will attend the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and a meeting of the NESAC society at the State Convention Centre on Friday.
KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah told The Shillong Times that they had submitted a memorandum to the Centre in 2018 highlighting various demands, including the implementation of inner line permit (ILP), inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, revocation of the Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty and resolution of the state’s boundary dispute with Assam.
Thabah mentioned that they had, in due course, submitted another memorandum to the Centre when a delegation of various pressure groups and representatives of the state government went to Delhi to meet Shah.
He said they had also emailed their memorandum to the Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The only reply we got was that they (Centre) will need to properly study our demands,” the KSU leader said.
He said it is apparent that the Centre is not bothered or concerned about the welfare of the indigenous people of Meghalaya.
He said Shah is now in the state to attend the plenary session of the NEC on Friday. He said he had seen it in the news that the Home Minister inaugurated a Cyber Security Operations Centre at the Assam Rifles headquarters at Laitkor.
“The Union Home Minister has not come to announce any special package for the benefit of the people of the state nor has he come to make any verbal assurance on ILP or the Khasi language,” Thabah said.
According to him, the only thing which the people of the state experience during the visit of a VVIP from Delhi is heavy traffic jam.
To a query, Thabah said they will need to devise a strategy on how they can pressure the Centre to fulfil their demands.
Meanwhile, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said they have not sought any appointment since there is no point meeting the Home Minister.
“It is just a futile exercise,” he said.
He also said that they have not taken any decision to stage a protest against the Centre’s failure to implement ILP, include the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution etc.
FKJGP president Dundee Cliff Khongsit said they are waiting for an official communication from the CMO on whether Shah is ready to meet them.
He said if they meet, they will raise the three issues of ILP, inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the state’s border dispute with Assam.

Previous article
LS polls: Pala counts on his experience to win again
Next article
NPP dumps BJP’s Games snub charge
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

An athlete take part in the final of the sports event ‘Rah Mokhrah’, a traditional indigenous sport of the...
MEGHALAYA

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again agreed to look into the...
MEGHALAYA

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do away with the annual ritual of unwarranted load-shedding to...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to begin sit-in outside Secretariat today

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) will launch their sit-in outside the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
An athlete take part in the final of the...

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit...

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do...
Load more

Popular news

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
An athlete take part in the final of the...

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit...

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge