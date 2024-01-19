Friday, January 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: Pala counts on his experience to win again

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Shillong MP and Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Vincent H Pala on Thursday brushed aside the possibility of his political opponents putting up a stiff fight against him in the Lok Sabha elections and said that his opponents were yet to be tried and tested on the ground. He also sounded confident that people will repose their faith on him once again.
“It is not only Ampareen Lyngdoh from NPP; there are other opponents from VPP and UDP but I am very confident I will win this time also,” Pala said.
Reacting to the Ampareen’s remarks that he was unavailable for the people most of the times and that the gap between him and the people was only widening, Pala said, “She is one of the candidates and she will say such things. It is okay in politics to attack.”
He added that he was one of the most accessible politicians compared to others. “I always entertain anyone who comes to Delhi or Shillong and as MP I have to spend more time in Delhi,” he added.

Previous article
You are Modi of your village: PM hails RB woman
Next article
KSU, HYC not to seek audience with Home minister
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

An athlete take part in the final of the sports event ‘Rah Mokhrah’, a traditional indigenous sport of the...
MEGHALAYA

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again agreed to look into the...
MEGHALAYA

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do away with the annual ritual of unwarranted load-shedding to...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to begin sit-in outside Secretariat today

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) will launch their sit-in outside the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
An athlete take part in the final of the...

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit...

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do...
Load more

Popular news

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
An athlete take part in the final of the...

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit...

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge