LS polls: Pala counts on his experience to win again

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Shillong MP and Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Vincent H Pala on Thursday brushed aside the possibility of his political opponents putting up a stiff fight against him in the Lok Sabha elections and said that his opponents were yet to be tried and tested on the ground. He also sounded confident that people will repose their faith on him once again.

“It is not only Ampareen Lyngdoh from NPP; there are other opponents from VPP and UDP but I am very confident I will win this time also,” Pala said.

Reacting to the Ampareen’s remarks that he was unavailable for the people most of the times and that the gap between him and the people was only widening, Pala said, “She is one of the candidates and she will say such things. It is okay in politics to attack.”

He added that he was one of the most accessible politicians compared to others. “I always entertain anyone who comes to Delhi or Shillong and as MP I have to spend more time in Delhi,” he added.