Friday, January 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NPP dumps BJP’s Games snub charge

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The NPP and BJP, the two allies of the MDA 2.0 Government, have begun a war of words over the ongoing Meghalaya Games at Tura.
On Thursday, the NPP denied accusations made by its ally (BJP) that they were not invited to the inauguration of the Games by President Droupadi Murmu.
“This invitation was not intended for any Tom Dick and Harry. It was sent to all political parties and leaders. What kind of invitation they were waiting for is unknown to me,” stated Cabinet Minister and NPP working president Marcuise Marak.
Asked what he thought of the BJP’s accusation, he responded, “They want to find fault and loopholes in every event and they would continue since elections are coming.”
The government, meanwhile, is open to the public and welcomes them to attend the Meghalaya Games, which are being held in Garo Hills for the first time, he continued.
The BJP had earlier claimed that no BJP leaders had been invited to the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at Tura. The state government was receiving all the benefits from the Centre under the guise of the coalition, while the BJP was being treated like an opposition party, party leader Bernard Marak had alleged.

