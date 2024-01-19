OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal & his mom bond over ‘Shark Tank India’

This year, the inspirational journey unfolds with the introduction of six new sharks on the panel.

Among them is Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, who proudly calls himself the ‘dolphin’ of the tank, adding a fresh perspective to the panel.

Ritesh, an inspiration to budding entrepreneurs, shared his personal experience on how ‘Shark Tank India’ is helping masses understand what entrepreneurship is and how it’s a topic of discussion in every household.

“Back when I started, we didn’t have a platform like this, and people often couldn’t understand what we were doing. But now, everyone across the country wants to carve out their path, and it’s incredible to see folks from small towns with innovative ideas, fully supported by their families,” he said.

Ritesh further shared: “In our home, my mom was the first one who started watching ‘Shark Tank India’. Six years ago, my mom might not have understood my work, but today she comes to me and says, You know, a few years back, I overheard you talking about equity dilution, and now I actually know what it means.”

“We often sit down together to watch the show, and the interesting part is after it concludes, my mother is full of insights on which pitch should have secured funding and more. Engaging in such conversations with her is fun,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 will stream from January 22 on Sony LIV.

IANS