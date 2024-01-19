Friday, January 19, 2024
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal & his mom bond over ‘Shark Tank India’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Mumbai, Jan 19: The youngest shark in the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3, Ritesh Agarwal has opened up on how he bonded with his mother over the show, and revealed some engaging conversations with her.

This year, the inspirational journey unfolds with the introduction of six new sharks on the panel.

Among them is Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, who proudly calls himself the ‘dolphin’ of the tank, adding a fresh perspective to the panel.

Ritesh, an inspiration to budding entrepreneurs, shared his personal experience on how ‘Shark Tank India’ is helping masses understand what entrepreneurship is and how it’s a topic of discussion in every household.

“Back when I started, we didn’t have a platform like this, and people often couldn’t understand what we were doing. But now, everyone across the country wants to carve out their path, and it’s incredible to see folks from small towns with innovative ideas, fully supported by their families,” he said.

Ritesh further shared: “In our home, my mom was the first one who started watching ‘Shark Tank India’. Six years ago, my mom might not have understood my work, but today she comes to me and says, You know, a few years back, I overheard you talking about equity dilution, and now I actually know what it means.”

“We often sit down together to watch the show, and the interesting part is after it concludes, my mother is full of insights on which pitch should have secured funding and more. Engaging in such conversations with her is fun,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 will stream from January 22 on Sony LIV.

IANS

Previous article
Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv
Next article
Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to expand their operations in Telangana while Systra Group is...
INTERNATIONAL

Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue

United Nations, Jan 19:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a call to Pakistan and Iran to sort...
NATIONAL

Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv

Kiev, Jan 19:  Ukraine is considering resuming air traffic from capital Kiev and the western city of Lviv,...
Technology

It is super important to honour users’ privacy with AI phones: Samsung’s JB Park

When it comes to enhancing personal experiences for consumers based on generative AI, it means that they must...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Business 0
Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to...

Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Jan 19:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...

Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv

NATIONAL 0
Kiev, Jan 19:  Ukraine is considering resuming air traffic...
Load more

Popular news

Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Business 0
Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to...

Guterres issues call for Pakistan, Iran to deal with security concerns through dialogue

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Jan 19:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...

Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv

NATIONAL 0
Kiev, Jan 19:  Ukraine is considering resuming air traffic...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge