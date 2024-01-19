Friday, January 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

You are Modi of your village: PM hails RB woman

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Silme Marak, a resident of Ri-Bhoi district, is over the moon after being praised by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.
Marak, a beneficiary of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes, drew praise from the PM when he was interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday via video conferencing.
The PM noted her hands-on experience with the government schemes and excellent command over the Hindi language and even clapped for her.
“You are very fluent, perhaps even better than me,” the PM said while praising her.
Modi praised her social service orientation and said, “Dedication of people like you is the strength behind our resolution to take benefits of the government scheme to every citizen. People like you make my job very easy. You are the Modi of your village.”
Silme’s life took a positive turn when she graduated from her small shop to a self-help group. She is now helping local women get enrolled into self-help groups. She also has helped in the creation of more than 50 such groups. She runs a customer service point in her block and helps people avail government schemes. Her group is active in food processing and bakery work.

