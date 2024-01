Farmers along with participants from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, ICAR,

West Garo Hills, during a field day on toria, an oilseed crop, at Haripur village,

on Thursday. The demonstration programme was conducted in three villages, namely Haripur, Namabila and Garodubi under Sesella block covering an

area of 20 hectares with a total of 50 beneficiaries in rabi season.