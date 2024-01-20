BSF apprehend peddlers with Yaba tablets

Guwahati, Jan 20 : Acting on a tip-off, troops of 193 Bn BSF based in Meghalaya apprehended three drug peddlers, seized 1728 banned Yaba tablets from their possession.

The operation took place in the area under Ranikor Police Station in South West Khasi Hills district. The apprehended drug peddlers, traveling on two bikes, were intercepted by the BSF team, who were heading towards the bordering area near Ranikor, according to a Press release.

The apprehended persons were identified as Somison Sangma (25 ) , Jenel D Sangma (23) and Gopal Barman (27), all residents of Nokrianala under Dangar Police Station in East Khasi Hills district. The seized Yaba tablets and arrested drug peddlers were handed over to PS Ranikor for further legal action.

In a separate operation, troops of 110 Bn BSF in Meghalaya apprehended nine Indian smugglers along with consignment of fish being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The apprehended smugglers and seized items have been handed over to Customs office at Shella for further necessary action.

These successful operations underscore the BSF’s unwavering commitment to curbing illegal activities and maintaining the security and integrity of the border. The BSF has heightened its vigil along the border to prevent any untoward incidents.