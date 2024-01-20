Promote tea cultivation to discourage poppy cultivation: Manipur Governor

Guwahati, Jan 20 : The troubled state of Manipur is in need of resources to send back violence-hit people home from the relief camps they are lodged in and provide relief/interim relief amounts to those whose property were damaged in the recent violence.

Participating in the interactive session of the 71st Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) in Shillong in presence of the Union Home Minister and the Chairman of the Council Amit Shah on Friday, the Governor of Manipur Ms. Anusuiya Uikey also suggested for providing self-employment and housing to the victims on priority basis, according to a Press release.

She stated that highways through the states would have to be secured to increase trade and business and tea gardens can be developed in the state as an alternative to poppy cultivation as it will provide alternative business to those who cultivate poppy.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of Doner G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State, DoNER, BL Verma, Governors and Chief Ministers of North Eastern States and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of DoNER, Government of India.

Expressed gratitude to the Central Government for continuous support and guidance in the socio-economic development of the North-East region, the Governor of Manipur said in view of the prevailing situation of the state many people were presently living in relief camps and they needed to be sent to their homes.

For North eastern states, the Governor suggested that for the implementation of government schemes, a situation arises to pay salaries to the employees from the amount exclusively meant for development works. To avoid this, a lump sum amount should be given to the state as a grant so that it can be used for paying salaries as per requirement, she added.

As Manipur is known as the powerhouse of sports in the country, Ms. Anusuiya urged that training, encouragement and sports facilities to the players should be increased as there is innate sports talent in the state.

Governor mentioned that Manipur is a naturally and environmentally rich state and as such, Tourism can be promoted there. “Manipur’s art, culture and handicrafts are of high quality which can be used to increase employment, trade and business,” she added.

With the cooperation of Union leaders, she expressed hope that the State will be back on the path of development and peace in the near future.