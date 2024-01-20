Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural reverence and spiritual devotion, the Raid Marwet community on Friday celebrated the traditional Sohjer Festival at 9th Mile, Baridua, in Ri-Bhoi. Sacred rituals, aimed at safeguarding the indigenous culture and identity of the Raid Marwet, witnessed the offering of the first fruits of the year’s labour to the almighty.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Nathaniel Thangkhiew, Basan Nongskeh Hima Mylliem, Richard Syiem (traditional chief of Raid Marngar), Ken Syiem (traditional chief of Raid Marwet), Longsan Mansan, Pator, and Lyngdoh of Raid Marwet. Hundreds of people from Raid Marwet community joined in the spiritual festivities.

The Sohjer rituals spanned over four consecutive days, commencing on Wednesday, with the event reaching its pinnacle on Friday. The revered elders engaged in a traditional praise ceremony, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings from God. This time-honoured tradition is deeply rooted in the Raid Marwet culture, passed down through generations as a symbol of continuity and heritage.

Ken Syiem emphasised the significance of preserving these rituals amidst the influences of modern culture, underscoring the importance of maintaining cultural roots in the face of potential erosion.

The festivities also featured captivating performances by renowned artists from the state and outside, while adding an extra layer of vibrancy to the celebration.

The Raid Marwet community’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its cultural heritage was evident throughout the event.

The Sohjer rituals not only serve as a spiritual expression but also as a testament to the community’s resilience in preserving its unique identity in a rapidly changing world.