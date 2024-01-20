Saturday, January 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural reverence and spiritual devotion, the Raid Marwet community on Friday celebrated the traditional Sohjer Festival at 9th Mile, Baridua, in Ri-Bhoi. Sacred rituals, aimed at safeguarding the indigenous culture and identity of the Raid Marwet, witnessed the offering of the first fruits of the year’s labour to the almighty.
The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Nathaniel Thangkhiew, Basan Nongskeh Hima Mylliem, Richard Syiem (traditional chief of Raid Marngar), Ken Syiem (traditional chief of Raid Marwet), Longsan Mansan, Pator, and Lyngdoh of Raid Marwet. Hundreds of people from Raid Marwet community joined in the spiritual festivities.
The Sohjer rituals spanned over four consecutive days, commencing on Wednesday, with the event reaching its pinnacle on Friday.  The revered elders engaged in a traditional praise ceremony, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings from God. This time-honoured tradition is deeply rooted in the Raid Marwet culture, passed down through generations as a symbol of continuity and heritage.
Ken Syiem emphasised the significance of preserving these rituals amidst the influences of modern culture, underscoring the importance of maintaining cultural roots in the face of potential erosion.
The festivities also featured captivating performances by renowned artists from the state and outside, while adding an extra layer of vibrancy to the celebration.
The Raid Marwet community’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its cultural heritage was evident throughout the event.
The Sohjer rituals not only serve as a spiritual expression but also as a testament to the community’s resilience in preserving its unique identity in a rapidly changing world.

Previous article
ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked the BJP to walk the talk in a veiled...
MEGHALAYA

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using satellite imaging to map water resources, undertake town planning,...
MEGHALAYA

Two innovation honours for state

SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to public service innovation, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma applauded and...
MEGHALAYA

Shah attends NEC session, mum on state’s demands

Shillong, Jan 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday did not utter a single word specific to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked...

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using...

Two innovation honours for state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to...
Load more

Popular news

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked...

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using...

Two innovation honours for state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge