Group irked by TUR leader’s statement on Lokayukta appointment

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Jan 22: The Human Rights and Anti Corruption Youth Power of India has come down heavily on Angela Rangad, member of Thma U Rangli (TUR) for earlier saying that the appointment of retired officials to the Lokayukta is unlawful as well as weakening it.

Rangad had earlier said that the appointment of retired personnel to the Directorate of Prosecution and Directorate of Investigation in the Lokayukta office was not done in accordance with the law.

“First and foremost, as stated in Section 10(2) of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act 2014, a Directorate of Investigation and a Directorate of Prosecution are two distinct entities that are to be established within the Lokayukta,” she had added.

Responding to the statement, Flaming B Marak, the District Youth Secretary of the organization said that if Rangad was really concerned about the unlawful appointment, why she was raising the issue only now and not before.

“Why did she fail to raise the issue on the initial functioning of the Lokayutka, i.e since from the inception of the Meghalaya Lokayutka. The Goverrnment of Meghalaya had been appointing retired officers one of whom included F. D. Sangma as the Director of inquiry wing of the Lokayukta,” he questioned.

Expressing support to the VPP for demanding the reinstatement of the terminated Lokayukta officials, Marak claimed that the party’s only objective was to fight against corruption.

Rahul prevented from entering Bordua satra in Nagaon
Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise 'Khanjar' kicks off in Himachal
