Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Business

India surpasses Hong Kong as fourth-largest global equity market with $4.33 trillion market cap

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 23: India’s stock market has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing Hong Kong in total market capitalization, reports suggested.

The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion, outpacing Hong Kong’s $4.29 trillion as of Monday’s close, according to Bloomberg data. This marks India’s ascent as the fourth-largest equity market worldwide. The country’s stock market crossed the $4 trillion mark on December 5, with half of this milestone achieved in the past four years.

The surge in India’s equities can be attributed to the expanding base of retail investors and robust corporate earnings. As the world’s most populous country, India has emerged as a key global destination for investors. Interestingly, this upward trajectory in the Indian stock market coincides with a historic downturn in Hong Kong.

The growing trend in the stock market can be linked to the increasing interest of individuals in stock investments, fostering a vibrant atmosphere for market growth.

Previous article
Sensex today: Railtel, Ircon, Rail Vikas Nigam shares suffer downslide
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Tuesday was witnessing huge crowds at...
NATIONAL

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) got three new guests as Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gave...
NATIONAL

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) signalling department staffers were run over by...
NATIONAL

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

Popular news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge