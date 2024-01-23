India surpasses Hong Kong as fourth-largest global equity market with $4.33 trillion market cap

Shillong, January 23: India’s stock market has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing Hong Kong in total market capitalization, reports suggested.

The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion, outpacing Hong Kong’s $4.29 trillion as of Monday’s close, according to Bloomberg data. This marks India’s ascent as the fourth-largest equity market worldwide. The country’s stock market crossed the $4 trillion mark on December 5, with half of this milestone achieved in the past four years.

The surge in India’s equities can be attributed to the expanding base of retail investors and robust corporate earnings. As the world’s most populous country, India has emerged as a key global destination for investors. Interestingly, this upward trajectory in the Indian stock market coincides with a historic downturn in Hong Kong.

The growing trend in the stock market can be linked to the increasing interest of individuals in stock investments, fostering a vibrant atmosphere for market growth.