Now TikTok lays off employees to reduce costs

Shillong, January 23: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has joined the Big Tech layoffs, asking a certain number of employees to go to reduce costs.

The job cuts happened mostly in the sales and advertising division, according to a company spokesperson.

The affected employees worked in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and some at global locations, reports NPR, which said 60 employees were being asked to go.

However, other reports mentioned “at least” 100 workers were laid off at TikTok.

TikTok was set to organise a town-hall meeting in the wake of the layoff announcement, the report mentioned.

TikTok has about 7,000 employees in the US, and has more than 150 million active users in the country.

The move follows a string of job cuts from other tech companies this year, including Google, Amazon, Unity, and Discord.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly warned employees to brace themselves for more job cuts this year.

YouTube is also reportedly laying off at least 100 employees from its creator management and operations teams.

Nearly 62 tech companies have laid off more than 10,000 employees this year.

Tech companies, including startups, around the world fired more than 425,000 employees in 2022 and 2023, with more than 36,000 employees being sacked in India in the same time frame. (IANS)