Tuesday, January 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Now TikTok lays off employees to reduce costs

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 23: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has joined the Big Tech layoffs, asking a certain number of employees to go to reduce costs.

The job cuts happened mostly in the sales and advertising division, according to a company spokesperson.

The affected employees worked in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and some at global locations, reports NPR, which said 60 employees were being asked to go.

However, other reports mentioned “at least” 100 workers were laid off at TikTok.

TikTok was set to organise a town-hall meeting in the wake of the layoff announcement, the report mentioned.

TikTok has about 7,000 employees in the US, and has more than 150 million active users in the country.

The move follows a string of job cuts from other tech companies this year, including Google, Amazon, Unity, and Discord.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly warned employees to brace themselves for more job cuts this year.

YouTube is also reportedly laying off at least 100 employees from its creator management and operations teams.

Nearly 62 tech companies have laid off more than 10,000 employees this year.

Tech companies, including startups, around the world fired more than 425,000 employees in 2022 and 2023, with more than 36,000 employees being sacked in India in the same time frame. (IANS)

Previous article
Myanmar military aircraft overshoots runway in Mizoram, 8 crew injured
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Tuesday was witnessing huge crowds at...
NATIONAL

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) got three new guests as Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gave...
NATIONAL

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) signalling department staffers were run over by...
NATIONAL

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

Popular news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge