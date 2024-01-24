Wednesday, January 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Pala accuses BJP of stifling religious freedom

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 23: The State Congress on Tuesday claimed that the BJP was attempting to stifle different religions in the nation and the state.
MPCC president Vincent H Pala made the accusation while asserting that some RSS cadres from Assam had recently visited Umroi and threatened church priests.
“(Opposition Leader) Ronnie V Lyngdoh is aware of it. (Cabinet Minister) Ampareen Lyngdoh is aware of it,” Pala stated, adding that the RSS is attempting to meddle in matters pertaining to the church and even administrative tasks.
Additionally, he asserted that AICC leader, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to spread the same idea that the BJP is attempting to repress other religions, as demonstrated in Manipur by their hostility towards Christians and their destruction of multiple churches.
Pala went on to say that because the BJP has broken several of its promises, it was using religion as a ruse. He cautioned the BJP against combining politics and religion.
Declaring that the Congress upholds the freedom of individuals to practise any religion they choose, Pala continued, pointing out that the BJP-led NDA Government is falling short in every area, including providing employment opportunities to youth and maintaining friendly ties with neighbouring nations.

Previous article
CM says Anthem based on Language Act 2005
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM says Anthem based on Language Act 2005

SHILLONG, Jan 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has defended keeping the Jaintia language out of the State...
MEGHALAYA

State BJP asks Rahul to stop peddling lies about M’laya

SHILLONG, Jan 23: The State BJP has characterised Rahul Gandhi’s statements at the public meeting in Nongpoh on...
MEGHALAYA

NPP stopped Rahul from meeting students: Cong

USTM director was threatened, Pala claims SHILLONG/NONGPOH, Jan 23: The denial of permission by the Ri-Bhoi district administration to...
MEGHALAYA

CM defends Lokayukta move, ready to meet VPP

SHILLONG, Jan 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday defended the dismissal of three Lokayukta officials, claiming...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM says Anthem based on Language Act 2005

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...

State BJP asks Rahul to stop peddling lies about M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 23: The State BJP has characterised Rahul...

NPP stopped Rahul from meeting students: Cong

MEGHALAYA 0
USTM director was threatened, Pala claims SHILLONG/NONGPOH, Jan 23: The...
Load more

Popular news

CM says Anthem based on Language Act 2005

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...

State BJP asks Rahul to stop peddling lies about M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 23: The State BJP has characterised Rahul...

NPP stopped Rahul from meeting students: Cong

MEGHALAYA 0
USTM director was threatened, Pala claims SHILLONG/NONGPOH, Jan 23: The...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge