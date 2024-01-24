Pala accuses BJP of stifling religious freedom

SHILLONG, Jan 23: The State Congress on Tuesday claimed that the BJP was attempting to stifle different religions in the nation and the state.

MPCC president Vincent H Pala made the accusation while asserting that some RSS cadres from Assam had recently visited Umroi and threatened church priests.

“(Opposition Leader) Ronnie V Lyngdoh is aware of it. (Cabinet Minister) Ampareen Lyngdoh is aware of it,” Pala stated, adding that the RSS is attempting to meddle in matters pertaining to the church and even administrative tasks.

Additionally, he asserted that AICC leader, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to spread the same idea that the BJP is attempting to repress other religions, as demonstrated in Manipur by their hostility towards Christians and their destruction of multiple churches.

Pala went on to say that because the BJP has broken several of its promises, it was using religion as a ruse. He cautioned the BJP against combining politics and religion.

Declaring that the Congress upholds the freedom of individuals to practise any religion they choose, Pala continued, pointing out that the BJP-led NDA Government is falling short in every area, including providing employment opportunities to youth and maintaining friendly ties with neighbouring nations.