Selena Gomez reflects on body changes in then & now Instagram posts

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her body image.The singer recently shared a series of Instagram stories, showing off her body in photos from over the years.The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star, 31, first shared a photo from an earlier date, where she’s photographed wearing a zebra bikini.In the Instagram story, Selena wrote: “Today I realised I will never look like this again”. Her recent posts follow her previous body positivity messages, along with the instances when she’s called out body-shamers for sharing unpleasant comments about her body. (IANS)