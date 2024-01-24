Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Newlyweds Randeep, Lin radiate joy at Ram Temple, share smile with Madhuri Dixit

By: Agencies

The newly wed couple of Bollywood — Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who attended the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, have shared glimpses from the occasion, smiling joyfully for the cameras.Randeep and Lin were also seen sharing a selfie with Bollywood’s one of the most beautiful actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene. In the photos, the lovebirds can be seen dressed in beautiful ethnic attires. The string of photos features a selfie with Madhuri and her husband. The other photos shows different glimpses of the Ram Temple.The post had a tune of the track ‘Ram Siya Ram’. (IANS)

Selena Gomez reflects on body changes in then & now Instagram posts
