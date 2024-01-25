Assam CM slams Rahul, says Cong yatra gets crowd only in minority areas

Shillong, January 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called Rahul Gandhi ‘darpok’ (coward) and claimed that he fled from Guwahati in a car leaving the bus used for his yatra.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma wrote, “After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination.

“Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok,” he added.

Sarma also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra only drew crowds in Muslim populated areas in Assam. He posted two photographs, one in Gandhi inside a bus, captioned as ‘Hindu majority area (inside the vehicle)’ while the other was captioned ‘Muslim Majority area (atop the vehicle)’.

“This sums up the Bharat Bus Yatra. I am very happy about only one thing, mother and sisters in Muslim majority areas did not join this Yatra,” he said.

Meanwhile, replying to a Congress supporter’s post, the Assam Chief Minister said, “In this crowd, you will not even find two per cent people from the majority community. It is a seat represented by Maulana Badrudding Ajmal with 85 per cent of voters from the minority community. You are naturally strong there. I do admit. This sums up the so-called Nyay Yatra.”

Sarma also said that the Muslim women did not take part in Congress yatra in large numbers. (IANS)