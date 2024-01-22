Monday, January 22, 2024
Politics

Feel sad when CPI-M controls agenda of INDIA bloc meetings: Mamata Banerjee

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she “feels sad” to see the CPI-M, controlling the agenda of opposition INDIA bloc.

“The name INDIA. was my brain child. But I feel said when I see that CPI-M is being allowed to control the agenda of the opposition bloc meetings. I can never accept that. I feel sad since we have struggled for 34 years to end the CPI-M-led Left Front rule in West Bengal,” she said at a meeting at the end of the “Harmony Rally” organised by her Trinamool Congress at Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing at central Kolkata.

She said that such developments are actually helping BJP in consolidating its strength.

“I am ready to lead the battle which has already started. But hurdles are being created. The battle will continue. We are not cowards. So we will fight. We will not spare even an inch for the BJP in a single seat,” Banerjee said.

She also said that there is a definite attempt to influence the voters using religious sentiments and West Bengal will be playing an important role in the struggle against this trend.

Her observations about the CPI-M and INDIA bloc meeting came on the day when the information surfaced that senior Congress leaders have personally communicated with the CPI-M politburo member and state Secretary Md Salim to invite him to participate at Congress Nyay Yatra programme when it will pass through West Bengal.

The Chief Minister’s comments, according to political observers, have raised uncertainties about whether the Trinamool would send representatives for Nyay Yatra. (IANS)

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi protests after being stopped to visit Assam’s Nagaon shrine
