Friday, January 26, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Bhopal woman files for divorce as husband takes her to Ayodhya, not Goa, for honeymoon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bhopal, Jan 24:  With the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya was conducted on January 22, and entry opened for general public from the next day, a large number devotees from across the country have been visiting the Ram temple – but one woman in Madhya Pradesh has taken umbrage at her husband’s plants to follow suit.

The woman, who was taken to Ayodhya by her husband, filed a divorce case upon returning to home in Bhopal, on the grounds that he took her to Ayodhya after promising a trip to Goa for their honeymoon.

The couple got married in August last year.

Shail Awasthi, an advocate at a family court in Bhopal, said the couple left for Ayodhya a couple of days before the January 22 ceremony, but the woman was not kept in the loop.

“This was the main crux of her petition. She was angry over being taken to Ayodhya instead of Goa. I am counselling the couple currently,” he added.

In her divorce petition, the woman said her husband works in the IT sector and gets a good salary. She is also employed and earns well, so going abroad for a honeymoon would not have been difficult for them, the petition states.

Despite no financial constraints, the woman’s husband refused to take her abroad and insisted on visiting a place in India itself.

He later booked flights to Ayodhya and Varanasi, allegedly without telling her and informed her of the changed travel plans only a day before the trip, saying that they were going to Ayodhya as his mother wanted to visit the city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The woman has alleged that her husband took more care of his family members than her. Once they returned from the trip, she filed for divorce, Awasthi added.

IANS

Previous article
Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls
Next article
Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Civil Aviation Minister plans pre-embarkation security check facility at key metro airports

New Delhi, Jan 25:  Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday held a meeting with airport operators...
NATIONAL

Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech

Kolkata, Jan 25: There was tension in North Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after the Kolkata Police stopped the...
MEGHALAYA

Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls

Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a major move for the BJP in Garo Hills, former...
NATIONAL

Disbanded pro-talks ULFA constitutes socio-cultural platform

Guwahati, Jan 25: The disbanded pro-talks’ faction of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) has constituted a socio-cultural...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Civil Aviation Minister plans pre-embarkation security check facility at key metro airports

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 25:  Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M...

Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 25: There was tension in North Kolkata...

Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a...
Load more

Popular news

Civil Aviation Minister plans pre-embarkation security check facility at key metro airports

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 25:  Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M...

Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 25: There was tension in North Kolkata...

Champion Sangma, along with 17 Congress office bearers join BJP ahead of LS polls

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge