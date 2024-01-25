Bhopal woman files for divorce as husband takes her to Ayodhya, not Goa, for honeymoon

The woman, who was taken to Ayodhya by her husband, filed a divorce case upon returning to home in Bhopal, on the grounds that he took her to Ayodhya after promising a trip to Goa for their honeymoon.

The couple got married in August last year.

Shail Awasthi, an advocate at a family court in Bhopal, said the couple left for Ayodhya a couple of days before the January 22 ceremony, but the woman was not kept in the loop.

“This was the main crux of her petition. She was angry over being taken to Ayodhya instead of Goa. I am counselling the couple currently,” he added.

In her divorce petition, the woman said her husband works in the IT sector and gets a good salary. She is also employed and earns well, so going abroad for a honeymoon would not have been difficult for them, the petition states.

Despite no financial constraints, the woman’s husband refused to take her abroad and insisted on visiting a place in India itself.

He later booked flights to Ayodhya and Varanasi, allegedly without telling her and informed her of the changed travel plans only a day before the trip, saying that they were going to Ayodhya as his mother wanted to visit the city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The woman has alleged that her husband took more care of his family members than her. Once they returned from the trip, she filed for divorce, Awasthi added.

IANS