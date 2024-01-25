Thursday, January 25, 2024
Vaani has venture with a ‘top-tier superstar’, announcement is shrouded in secrecy

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 25: Actress Vaani Kapoor is set to have her most prolific year in cinema in 2024 as she has four distinct yet unique projects among which there is a film with a “top-tier” superstar, but details are under wraps currently.

Vaani said: “I’m absolutely thrilled about the upcoming cinematic year in 2024, where I’m fortunate to be involved in four diverse projects! One of the highlights is ‘Raid 2’, a project alongside the legendary Ajay Devgn, promising to be a tremendous learning experience that will undoubtedly enrich my journey as an actor.”

“Simultaneously, I’ve embarked on a monumental venture with a top-tier superstar, but unfortunately, the project’s announcement is shrouded in secrecy, preventing me from divulging details,” Vaani said.

Vaani shared that adding to the excitement is ‘Sarvagunn Sampann’.

“A film where I take on the lead role, which is set to hit the screens, offering audiences a glimpse into one of my most challenging multifaceted roles.“

Vaani is also set to make her debut on streaming later this year in YRF’s tentpole 2024 series titled ‘Mandala Murders’. She is headlining this edge-of-the-seat, gritty thriller!

She said: “Furthermore, I’m stepping into the world of streaming with YRF’s tentpole series of the year, ‘Mandala Murders’, helmed by the ingenious Gopi Puthran, known for his work on Mardaani 2 (also the writer of Mardaani).”

“The anticipation is high and I’m eager for audiences to witness the diversity and strength I like to bring as an actor. Here’s to crossing my fingers for the success of these exciting releases.” (IANS)

Dwayne confirms return to WWE, takes full ownership of ‘The Rock’ moniker
