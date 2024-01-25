Thursday, January 25, 2024
Dwayne confirms return to WWE, takes full ownership of ‘The Rock’ moniker

By: Agencies

Hollywood star and wrestling icon Dwayne Johnson has officially joined the board of directors for TKO, which was formed by parent company Endeavor as part of the UFC and WWE merger in September, 2023.
Johnson will now bring “decades of experience in live entertainment and sports to the board.”
“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come.
Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build,” he said in a statement.
The deal also sees the star take “full ownership” of The Rock moniker, reports aceshowbiz.com.
He continued: “Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.
“At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing.”
“I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment, while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences.
I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”
Vince McMahon, who serves as executive chairman of the board at TKO, is “proud” to have ‘The Rock’ involved.
He added, “Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock.
We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.” (IANS)

