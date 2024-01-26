Champion, 17 Cong workers shift to BJP

Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a major move for the BJP in Garo Hills, former GNLA chairman and current Congress leader today joined the party along with 16 party functionaries of the Songsak Block Congress committee in East Garo Hills.

Champion stood the elections on a Congress ticket against the likes of AITC’s Mukul Sangma and two time former MLA of the NPP, Nihim D Shira. He stood third in the race.

According to a release by the BJP, Champion joined the party in the presence of the state president, Rikman G Momin, vice president, Bernard Marak among others.

The joining function was held at the C&C hotel in the Burny Hills locality of Tura.

The party further added that more leaders were likely to join the party in their attempt to upset the applecart in the upcoming elections.