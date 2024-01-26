Friday, January 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Champion, 17 Cong workers shift to BJP

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Tura, Jan 25: In what will come as a major move for the BJP in Garo Hills, former GNLA chairman and current Congress leader today joined the party along with 16 party functionaries of the Songsak Block Congress committee in East Garo Hills.
Champion stood the elections on a Congress ticket against the likes of AITC’s Mukul Sangma and two time former MLA of the NPP, Nihim D Shira. He stood third in the race.
According to a release by the BJP, Champion joined the party in the presence of the state president, Rikman G Momin, vice president, Bernard Marak among others.
The joining function was held at the C&C hotel in the Burny Hills locality of Tura.
The party further added that more leaders were likely to join the party in their attempt to upset the applecart in the upcoming elections.

Previous article
Nine shops gutted in Madnrting fire
Next article
Home Guards Inspector gets service medal
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Garo Hills districts rally in celebration

TURA, Jan 25: The 14th National Voters’ Day was on Thursday celebrated in the various districts of Garo...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Two-min silence In memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom, a two minutes...
MEGHALAYA

Thrust on value of votes as state celebrates 14th Natl Voters’ Day

SHILLONG, Jan 25: The value of votes found several mentions in the words of different speakers who took...
MEGHALAYA

Home Guards Inspector gets service medal

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Inspector Aniosca Basaiawmoit posted as Senior Instructor at Central Training Institute of Civil Defence and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garo Hills districts rally in celebration

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Jan 25: The 14th National Voters’ Day was...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Two-min silence In memory of those who sacrificed their lives...

Thrust on value of votes as state celebrates 14th Natl Voters’ Day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 25: The value of votes found several...
Load more

Popular news

Garo Hills districts rally in celebration

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Jan 25: The 14th National Voters’ Day was...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Two-min silence In memory of those who sacrificed their lives...

Thrust on value of votes as state celebrates 14th Natl Voters’ Day

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 25: The value of votes found several...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge