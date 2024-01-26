Home Guards Inspector gets service medal

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Inspector Aniosca Basaiawmoit posted as Senior Instructor at Central Training Institute of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Meghalaya, Mawdiangdiang was awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India.

Inspector Basaiawmoit is the first personnel from the Civil Defence and Home Guards Department in the State to receive the newly instituted Meritorious Service Medal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently introduced four new medals, two for gallantry and two for service which will be awarded to all members of the CAPF, State Police, Civil Defence & Home Guards, RPF, Correctional Services, Fire Service etc.

These four medals replace the erstwhile organization specific medals such as the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service etc. (PRO- CD&HG).