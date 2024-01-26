Nine shops gutted in Madnrting fire

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Nine shops were completely gutted after a major fire broke out at Them Basuk, Madanriting, near SBI ATM around 7 pm on Thursday.

Sources said that the fire was caused due to short circuit in one of the shops.

The former Rangbah Shnong of Madanriting, David Kharkongor, is the owner of the building where these shops are located.

It is reported that a vehicle and a two-wheeler, which were parked near the shops were also partially damaged.

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire including two which that belong to the Army.

The fire fighters eventually managed to douse the blaze.

Th total damage in the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.