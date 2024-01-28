Awards, march-past, tableaux mark R-Day in state

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 27: Along with the rest of the country, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday.

In the state capital, the celebration was held at Polo Grounds where Governor, Phagu Chauhan unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the marching contingents.

The governor presented the U Tirot Sing Award 2024 for Arts and Culture to Risingbor Kurkalang, Pa Togan N Sangma Award for Social Service to Delphine Gare Momin, and U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports to Phrangki Buam.

In the health sector, MHIS and PMJAY awards for top-performing hospitals both public and private based on their overall performance, utilization, and quality were also distributed during the programme.

The top-performing PHC in East Khasi Hills was awarded to Pomlum PHC, the top-performing CHC to Mawphlang, Bethany Hospital, and Bansara Eye Care Centre were acknowledged as the top-performing private hospital in the district, the best Chest Hospital goes to Reid Provincial Chest Hospital, and the top-performing Maternal and Child Hospital to Ganesh Das GovernmentMaternal & Child Hospital.

Further, the Reid Provincial Chest Hospital also bagged the award for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Quality Certification Hospital.

During the programme, announcements were also made for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police (City), John M Sangma, AB-Inspector and Teibor Sumer, Havildar and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to Aniosca Basaiawmoit, Inspector posted as Senior Instructor at Central Training Institute of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Mawdiangdiang.

The best tableau was awarded to the DCIC-East Khasi Hills.

In the March Past competition, NCC girls bagged the first prize.

Other highlights of the day include cultural programmes which were presented by Seng Khasi Higher Secondary School, Mawngap District Christian Multi-Purpose Higher Secondary School, Sanmer Higher Secondary School, Upper Shillong, and Mission UP SSA School, Mawryngkneng.

R-Day celebration

in districts

In Tura, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma unfurled the national flag and took the salute of 11 parade contingents.

He presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Rodrick D Shira for his outstanding achievements, contributions, and excellent service to the people of the state and the nation as a whole.

He also presented the Certificate of Appreciation concerning with Water and Sanitation Award to Kama Galwanggre and Babadam village and the award for the top performing PHC to Darengre.

Western Range, Tura, M G R Kumar, DIG presented the certificate of appreciation to the staff of various departments in the district namely Lendith N Sangma from PHE, Pran Gobinda Saha of District AH &Veterinary, Ningring M Sangma from Medical Department Tikrikilla, Crystone T Sangma from Dalu PHC, Chrisdy Myithaline A Sangma and Anna Mary M Momin both from District Social Welfare Office Tura, Bijoy Joshi and Wisefield D Marak from Tura Distribution Division, MePDCL, Tura, Willen Ch Marak and Uttam R Marak from District Horticulture office, Tura, Ankur Newar and Jesse Ch Sangma from Superintendent of Police, Tura, Bidalling Airo A Sangma from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura, Marcyldha K Sangma and Mellorious Ch Marak from District Sericulture Office, Tura, Sulata Hajong from District Handloom Office, Tura, Damseng R Sangma and Tenny Boshen R Marak from DC Office (Revenue) Branch, Tura

In the tableau presentation, the Tura Municipal Board bagged the first prize for the scientific approach to Waste Disposal for Greener Tura.

The chief minister also flagged off the vehicles for the Bilgaro Republic Day Run 2024.

Children’s sports and an exhibition football match between DC XI and Medical XI was also organised.

The day was also celebrated in Raksamgre and Dadenggre Civil Sub-Divisions where MLAs Limison D Sangma, and Brening A Sangma were chief guests respectively.

In Williamnagar, Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma was the chief guest.

PHE Minister, Marcuise N Marak unfurled the national flag and took the salute in Ampati.

The minister presented the trophies for best tableau presentation to the DCIC, Labour, and PHE departments respectively, while the best marching contingent trophies went to St. Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School, St. Claret Secondary School Scouts, and Birin-Nuchong School Scouts.

Other highlights of the day were the distribution of food to patients of Ampati Civil Hospital, children’s sports, and a friendly cricket match.

Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar unfurled the national flag and took the salute at Resubelpara Mini Stadium.

Marking the celebration, tableau presentations by various departments showcasing departmental activities drew the attention of the crowd wherein the office of Soil & Water Conservation bagged the best tableau award.

While the best March Past trophy was awarded to Resubelpara RMSA Secondary School.

Other highlights of the day were felicitation of the best employees of the district, the ASHA award, and athletes who brought laurels to the district during the 5th edition Meghalaya Games which concluded in Tura recently were also honoured.

In Baghmara, Power Minister, A T Mondal unfurled the national flag and took the salute.

Soil and Water Conservation won in the tableau presentation.

In the march past, United Baptist Secondary School, Girls, JNV Girls School, and United Baptist Secondary School, Boys bagged the first, second, and third prizes respectively.

Siju PHC was awarded the best-performing PHC in South Garo Hills and Baghmara Civil Hospital’s best-performing district hospital.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, A L Hek was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration in Jrisalein Playground, Jowai.

District Horticulture Office, Jowai bagged the first prize in the tableau presentation.

Sahsniang PHC was awarded the best-performing PHC in the district.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Shakliar Warjri unfurled the national flag and took the salute at Khliehriat Higher Secondary School playground.

Rymbai PHC was awarded for overall performance under MHIS & Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY implementation while officials of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, East Jaintia Hills were felicitated by Rotary Club, Jowai.

Office bearers of the One Stop Centre, Khliehriat were also awarded in recognition of their contributions to the project ‘Assisting Women in Accessing Justice (AWAJ).

Other highlights of the celebration include prize distribution to the winners of the march past in which Little Star Secondary School, Lad Rymbai, and JNV, Rymbai were adjudged winners and runners up respectively.

In the cultural items segment, the winners and runners-up prizes were bagged by JNV, Rymbai, and Khliehriat Higher Secondary School, Khliehriat respectively while in the tableau presentation section, District Rural Development Agency, East Jaintia Hills was adjudged as the best tableau.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, M Ampareen Lyngdoh unfurled the national flag and took the salute in Nongstoin.

Other highlights of the day includes the tableau display from different Government departments of West Khasi Hills, football match between the Nongstoin Football Association and the Officers Club Nongstoin (Veteran), distribution of eatables to patients of Civil Hospital, St. Peter’s Green Pasteur Orphanage, Pyndengrei, Rev. S. Wollington Children’s Home, Nongpyndeng and Shelter Homes for Boys and Girls, Nondein.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the eight parade contingents in Mawkyrwat.

The other highlights of the day include tableau presentations by six government departments, Cultural programmes, and prize distribution to the winners of the March past. J.K.M.P. Higher Secondary School emerged as the winner in the March past.

In the cultural programme, certificates of participation were also presented to JNV, Mawkyrwat, and Nativity Higher Secondary School, Mawkyrwat.

In the tableau presentation, the PHE Department received the first prize.

Additionally, an award was given to Umjarian HWC-SC for the best-performance health and wellness centre in the district, and Nongbah Marshillong village was awarded as the best village health council.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong unfurled the tri colour and took the salute at NSCA Mini Stadium Pahamsyiem, Nongpoh. The celebration includes the presentation of tableaux by different government departments and cultural programmes.

Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Comingone Ymbon was the chief guest and took the salute of the marching contingents at Dom Mawlum Playground, Mairang.

At Sohra Civil Sub-Division, Arts and Culture Minister, Paul Lyngdoh unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the 10 marching contingents comprising the East Khasi Hills DEF, NCC, and schools at St. John Bosco Ground, Sohra.

MLA, Brening A Sangma unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the marching contingents at Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division.

Republic Day was also celebrated at Amlarem Civil Sub-Division, Pynursla Civil Sub-Division, Mawshynrut Civil Sub Division, Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division, Chokpot Civil Sub-Division, Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, Patharkhmah Civil Sub-Division, Jengjal Civil Sub-Division, Dalu Civil Sub-Division, Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division, and at Hima Shangpung.

Riatsamthiah

celebrate R-Day

In a unique initiative, the Dorbar Shnong of Riatsamthiah on Friday celebrated Republic Day at the community hall of the locality where former headman, B Lyngdoh unfurled the national flag.

The new executive committee of the Riatsamthiah Dorbar Shnong under the leadership of the Rangbah Shnong, M Kharkrang had decided to celebrate such national holidays since last year’s Independence Day celebration.

Khakrang said that the aim was to bring about a feeling of nationalism in society, especially among the young ones. The locality was decked up with the tri colour. The attendees included Silbi Passah a resident of the locality who had just been conferred with this year’s Padmashree award.

“It was a proud moment for the locality,” headman, Kharkrang said.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the Ranger and Rover, and the Student Council, Martin Luther Christian University celebrated the day at their campus in Nongrah where Vice-Chancellor, Professor

T K Bamon hoisted the national flag.