Regional parties are defenders of hill people: Paul

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 27: UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh reeked of confidence as he reposed faith in the regional parties calling them the ‘best defenders of the cause of the tribal people’.

Lyngdoh’s reaction comes to a recent statement by senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on the attempt to snatch the power of the district councils.

National parties will have their own set of agenda if everything is left to their will. He added that the Congress itself is guilty of passing the anti-conversion act in the states where it was in power. “I would subscribe to the view that the regional parties are the best judge. They would be the best defenders of the cause of the hill people,” the UDP working president said.

He further stated that the state government has also put forward its views on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and made its point very clear.

When asked if there is an attempt to dilute the power of the councils in the present amendment, he said there is a clause to have unrepresented tribes included and this has been strongly objected.