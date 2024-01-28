Sunday, January 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Regional parties are defenders of hill people: Paul

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 27: UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh reeked of confidence as he reposed faith in the regional parties calling them the ‘best defenders of the cause of the tribal people’.
Lyngdoh’s reaction comes to a recent statement by senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on the attempt to snatch the power of the district councils.
National parties will have their own set of agenda if everything is left to their will. He added that the Congress itself is guilty of passing the anti-conversion act in the states where it was in power.  “I would subscribe to the view that the regional parties are the best judge. They would be the best defenders of the cause of the hill people,” the UDP working president said.
He further stated that the state government has also put forward its views on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and made its point very clear.
When asked if there is an attempt to dilute the power of the councils in the present amendment, he said there is a clause to have unrepresented tribes included and this has been strongly objected.

Previous article
Awards, march-past, tableaux mark R-Day in state
Next article
LS elections: Race for Shillong seat heats up
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt explores more power projects

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Saturday said the government is exploring the...
MEGHALAYA

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan has asserted that the Government is still open to...
MEGHALAYA

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill development on display during the 75th Republic Day...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s R-Day tableau showcases nature’s grandeur

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The Cherry Blossom in Meghalaya besides the crystal clear water of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt explores more power projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher...

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan...

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment...
Load more

Popular news

Govt explores more power projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher...

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan...

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge