Govt explores more power projects

SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Saturday said the government is exploring the possibility of setting up more power projects to increase the state’s electricity generation capacity.

“There are many power projects but they are not economically viable. Therefore, our generation capacity has not increased,” the Minister said.

He added that the government will have to carefully assess opportunities for additional power projects to mitigate shortage in power supply.

Mondal said the government wants the Umiam hydel power project to take off and is holding consultations with the local MLA and the leaders of one of the groups which are not ready to part with their land for the project.

“We have handed over this project to NEEPCO. We will get 12 per cent of power for free and an additional three per cent for local area development if we succeed in having the Umiam power project,” he said.

The state government signed a memorandum of understanding for the Umiam project with NEEPCO in October 2022.

The Minister said the department is conducting a feasibility study on various riverbanks and basins with an aim to implement Pump Storage Projects (PSPs).

“We would like to know if the implementation of such projects will be fruitful. We are yet to consider the PSP in Umiam Dam although it is feasible,” Mondal said.

Earlier, he had stated that Meghalaya has a huge potential for PSPs. Four PSPs with capacity of about 3,100 MW were identified with the technical support of NTPC but the problem was about funding.