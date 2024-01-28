Sunday, January 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt to rope in agency for police recruitment

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 27: In a bid to ensure transparency, the Home (police) department has decided to engage a private agency in the recruitment for filling up of the 3000 vacant posts.
Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi said that the department is already inviting agencies to help in the recruitment process by utilisting the latest technology available.
“We are committed to ensure transparency in the recruitment process,” Bishnoi said.
Informing that they have set 21-day deadline to finalise the bidder, the DGP said that the tendering process will be finalised by the second week of February. “We will be issuing an advertisement to fill up the vacant posts once they have selected the private agency,” he said.
According to the DGP, the total vacant posts which are yet to be fill up is around 3,200 and the total strength of the force at present is 17,500.
“The problem of shortage of power in the police will be addressed once the 3,000 vacant posts are filled up,” Bishnoi said.

Previous article
LS elections: Race for Shillong seat heats up
Next article
Meghalaya’s R-Day tableau showcases nature’s grandeur
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt explores more power projects

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Saturday said the government is exploring the...
MEGHALAYA

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan has asserted that the Government is still open to...
MEGHALAYA

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill development on display during the 75th Republic Day...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s R-Day tableau showcases nature’s grandeur

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The Cherry Blossom in Meghalaya besides the crystal clear water of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt explores more power projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher...

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan...

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment...
Load more

Popular news

Govt explores more power projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher...

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan...

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge