Govt to rope in agency for police recruitment

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 27: In a bid to ensure transparency, the Home (police) department has decided to engage a private agency in the recruitment for filling up of the 3000 vacant posts.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi said that the department is already inviting agencies to help in the recruitment process by utilisting the latest technology available.

“We are committed to ensure transparency in the recruitment process,” Bishnoi said.

Informing that they have set 21-day deadline to finalise the bidder, the DGP said that the tendering process will be finalised by the second week of February. “We will be issuing an advertisement to fill up the vacant posts once they have selected the private agency,” he said.

According to the DGP, the total vacant posts which are yet to be fill up is around 3,200 and the total strength of the force at present is 17,500.

“The problem of shortage of power in the police will be addressed once the 3,000 vacant posts are filled up,” Bishnoi said.