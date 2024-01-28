Sunday, January 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LS elections: Race for Shillong seat heats up

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 27: With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, some candidates of the Shillong seat have started their ground work.
So far, only ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) have announced the names of their candidates.
The Congress, Voice of the People Party (VPP), BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have not done it yet.
In all likelihood, sitting MP and MPCC chief Vincent Pala will be the Congress’ Shillong candidate. It is not clear if the TMC is interested in contesting in Shillong and Tura seats.
NPP’s Shillong candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh is vigorously campaigning across the constituency to warm up to voters. The VPP is not far behind. It is reaching out to people, including those in far flung areas. The party is expected to field Ricky Syngkon in the Shillong seat.
Pala too has started his election campaign. He is attending programmes in different parts of the Shillong constituency. UDP’s Robertjune Kharjahrin, the consensus candidate of Regional Democratic Alliance for the Shillong seat, is quietly campaigning in different areas.  A BJP leader said the party’s probable candidates have not started campaigning. As no TMC activities are visible on the ground, it has triggered speculation that the party will not contest the polls.

Previous article
Regional parties are defenders of hill people: Paul
Next article
Govt to rope in agency for police recruitment
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt explores more power projects

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Saturday said the government is exploring the...
MEGHALAYA

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan has asserted that the Government is still open to...
MEGHALAYA

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill development on display during the 75th Republic Day...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s R-Day tableau showcases nature’s grandeur

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The Cherry Blossom in Meghalaya besides the crystal clear water of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt explores more power projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher...

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan...

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment...
Load more

Popular news

Govt explores more power projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Power Minister Abu Taher...

Guv tells HNLC to resume peace talks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 27: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan...

75th Republic Day celebration at Polo Ground on Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
A tableau made by the Department of Labour, Employment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge