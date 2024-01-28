LS elections: Race for Shillong seat heats up

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 27: With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, some candidates of the Shillong seat have started their ground work.

So far, only ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) have announced the names of their candidates.

The Congress, Voice of the People Party (VPP), BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have not done it yet.

In all likelihood, sitting MP and MPCC chief Vincent Pala will be the Congress’ Shillong candidate. It is not clear if the TMC is interested in contesting in Shillong and Tura seats.

NPP’s Shillong candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh is vigorously campaigning across the constituency to warm up to voters. The VPP is not far behind. It is reaching out to people, including those in far flung areas. The party is expected to field Ricky Syngkon in the Shillong seat.

Pala too has started his election campaign. He is attending programmes in different parts of the Shillong constituency. UDP’s Robertjune Kharjahrin, the consensus candidate of Regional Democratic Alliance for the Shillong seat, is quietly campaigning in different areas. A BJP leader said the party’s probable candidates have not started campaigning. As no TMC activities are visible on the ground, it has triggered speculation that the party will not contest the polls.