Meghalaya’s R-Day tableau showcases nature’s grandeur

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The Cherry Blossom in Meghalaya besides the crystal clear water of Umngot river, Asia’s cleanest village Mawlynnong and the mysterious caves — all of Meghalaya were on display on the moving tableau on Republic Day on the streets of Kartyava Path here on Friday.

Cherry blossom trees normally bloom in Meghalaya in winter adorned with gently swaying blossoms, creating a mesmerizing scene akin to a dreamy springtime paradise. Their soft petals formed a serene carpet on the ground, evoking tranquillity and beauty.

This is the first time that Cherry Blossom, although mentioned by Prime Minister’s Maan Ki Baat programme earlier, found a place in the national capital on Republic Day.

Popularised all over the country through the annual Cherry Blossom Festival by Dr Dinabandhu Sahoo, a renowned botanist of University of Delhi, a few years ago, this flowering plant used to bloom only in Japan that too during a different season.

The tableau, led by beautiful women of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo tribes of the hill state, also showcased the unique crystal clear Umngot river in Dawki surrounded by vibrant aquatic life, highlighting the state’s lesser-known yet captivating adventure offerings.

Moving deeper, the tableau delved into Meghalaya’s timeless caves, illuminated by stalactites and stalagmites. This portrayal intertwines contemporary adventure with the profound historical significance of Meghalaya’s geological formations, bridging millennia within the state’s captivating caves.