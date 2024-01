Shillong, Jan 29: Cabinet Minister and Meghalaya BJP leader AL Hek today informed that there were many leaders who wanted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the BJP.

He said apart from Fenelia Nonglait, even former president Ernest Mawrie was seeking ticket. He also said if party wished, he would contest the polls this time from Shillong seat. “As far as Tura seat is concern, another party leader Thomas Marak is seeking the ticket,” he added.