Rohini Acharya vents anger at ED officials over father Lalu’s ill-treatment

The ED officials on Monday reached Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna and asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to join the investigation in the land-for-job case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti reached the ED’s office.

However, the officials did not allow the SUV of the RJD supremo to enter the campus of the ED’s office.

After waiting for half an hour, Lalu Prasad Yadav was forced to get down from the vehicle and walk to the ED’s office alone as they did not allow any attendant to accompany him.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been in the ED’s office for the last three hours. His daughter Misa Bharti, MLAs, MPs and MLCs along with thousands of his supporters were present outside the gate of the office.

Misa Bharti said, “I requested the officials to let me go inside but they did not allow me. They did not even talk to me for two minute despite my requests. I think they are under pressure from the Centre and I do not want to pressurise them as they may be suspended by the central government.”

While the questioning is currently underway, Rohini Acharya uploaded a post on social media platform X, stating, “If my father even gets a scratch, I will not let anyone go. My ailing father is unable to walk alone and my elder sister was present as an attendant but they did not allow them to enter the premises. To what level will you fall?”

“The ED officials are giving him such (bad) treatment due to their mentor (Amit Shah) and girgit (chameleon Nitish Kumar),” Rohini Acharya said.

IANS