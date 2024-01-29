Impeachment of Maldives President Muizzu? Opposition set to bring motion soon

Shillong, January 29: The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has successfully garnered sufficient signatures to issue a no-confidence motion, paving the way for potential impeachment proceedings against the government led by President Mohamed Muizzu.

The motion, driven by the main opposition party in the Maldives, is anticipated to be formally presented to the parliament in the near future.

As per India Today, this development unfolds in the aftermath of a tumultuous incident in the Maldivian Parliament on Sunday, where lawmakers clashed, disrupting a special session convened to secure parliamentary approval for Muizzu’s cabinet ministers. The altercation involved Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling alliance, comprising the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), engaging with the MDP.

A video circulating on social media captures the chaotic scene, with MPs near the speaker’s chair involved in a physical altercation. Kanditheemu MP Abdulla Hakeem Shaheem and Kendhikulhudhoo MP Ahmed Easa were part of the confrontation, resulting in injuries to Shaheem’s head when the two parliamentarians fell near the chamber.

The parliamentary upheaval was triggered by the MDP’s decision to withhold approval for four members of Muizzu’s cabinet, prompting pro-government MPs to stage a protest, leading to further disorder.

Simultaneously, the ruling PPM-PNC coalition has taken action by filing no-confidence motions against the Parliament’s Speaker Mohamed Aslam and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem, as reported by the Sun.mv news website.