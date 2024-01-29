India cooperating on probe into Sikh separatist’s killing

Diplomatic relations soured between India and Canada over Nijjar’s killing

Ottawa, Jan 28: India is now cooperating with Canada in the ongoing probe into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and bilateral ties are improving following months of tensions over the matter, a former Canadian national security advisor has said, describing the changing relationship as an “evolution.” The remarks by Canada’s former national security advisor Jody Thomas came during an interview with CTV on Friday.

She said India is now cooperating in the ongoing probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder in June last year in the Canadian city of Surrey.

This is the first time a Canadian official has acknowledged that India has moved things forward following allegations of non-cooperation against India by Canada amid tensions over Nijjar’s killing.

The relations between the two countries saw some bitterness last year following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation about India’s suspected involvement in the killing. India denied the allegation as “absurd and motivated.” There was no official response from the Indian government to the remarks made by Thomas, who retired on January 26.

India has maintained that Canada has never shared any evidence or information to back its claim that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar.

“I would not describe them as non-cooperating,” Thomas said.

During the interview, Thomas described the changing relationship between Ottawa and New Delhi as an “evolution” and said Canada has “made advancements in that relationship.” “My discussions with my counterpart in India have been fruitful, and I think they’ve moved things forward,” said Thomas.

When asked whether Canada’s improved relationship with India was a result of the US indictment against Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, Thomas said: “The two are connected for sure.” “The information that they revealed supported our position and our assertions with India. India is working with us, and my counterpart, in particular, far more closely to resolve this,” said Thomas. (PTI)