Monday, January 29, 2024
UDP’s Jemino to nudge Lambor over ‘dissent’

SHILLONG, Jan 28: UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh on Sunday said that he will reach out to party MDC from Nongkrem, Lambor Malngiang one more time to get clarity on his decision to support the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) in the KHADC.
“I will once again communicate to him to hear his views so that the party can take a final call on his position,” Mawthoh, who was tasked by the party leadership to reach out to Malngiang, said.
He stated that he had spoken to the Nongkrem MDC from Nongkrem earlier to make his position clear following the decision of the UDP MDCs.
“He (Malngiang) had earlier told me that he will give his clarification since what he told me is that he is still in the party when I last communicated to him in December,” the UDP general secretary said.  Earlier, the Parliamentary Party leader in the KHADC, Titosstarwell Chyne said that the party leadership will meet at the earliest to deliberate over the letter of party MDCs seeking disciplinary action against Malngiang.
Reports suggest that he (Malngiang) is likely to contest next year’s district council polls on an NPP ticket.
However, members of the UDP are calling for disciplinary action to be taken against Malngiang while he is still officially a party member.

