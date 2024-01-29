Local falls from cliff in Mawmluh, dies

SHILLONG, Jan 28: One Bankynmaw Lyngdoh Mairang from Wahkdait, Nongmensong, accidentally slipped from a steep cliff at Riat Nongkhlieh, Mawmluh, around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

He worked at Pala resort.

The body was later retrieved by the search and rescue team of Fire and Emergency Services, Sohra Police, and VDP members at around 8 pm. It was shifted to Sohra CHC, police said.

The deceased had gone with his friend on a bike to this tourist spot which is known as the 100 Waterfalls camping site.